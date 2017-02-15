From a golf course to swimming pool, from the airport to the community's largest indoor mall, almost a dozen local venues were packed Monday – everyone coming together for Family Day.

The Museum of Flight, which is currently fundraising $100,000 to send two replica vintage aircraft over to France for the commemorative 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy, held a Family Day celebration attracting close to 1,000 people.

Willowbrook held a Sports Play Day offers free activities to encourage kids to embrace sports and active living, and had the corridors packed at times throughout the afternoon.

Scavenger hunts and family photos in period costumes made for a fun time at the Langley Centennial Museum.

And many of the recreation facilities in Langley – including Timms, W.C. Blair, George Preston, and Walnut Grove Community Centre offered crafts and activities enjoyed by families.

There was also a special, charitable event, called Fraser Valley Family Day, held on Sunday at the Langley Events Centre fieldhouse. Find out more about that event, and see photos by clicking here.