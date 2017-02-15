Madisen Richard has been working at the Langley Seniors Resource Society’s Station Cafe in Langley City hall since it opened last month.

It was a no-brainer for the Langley Senior Resources Society to submit a bid to run the cafe at the Timms Community Centre.

As executive director for the society Paul Goldberg explained, with a thriving food services department in place at the centre, the fit was obvious.

“We have the proper food infrastructure in place to provide those services,” he said. And, the ongoing relationship between the society and the City of Langley was a positive.

The society was successfully chosen from the organizations that submitted bids to take on the cafe situated in the spacious Timms lobby area.

Food service began in the first half of January to what Goldberg called a “modest start,” and a number of food items have since been added.

“We do hot lunches, paninis, soup, healthy salads, juices, and a variety of baked goods,” he said. “We’re a not-for-profit society so we’re running the coffee shop, called Station Cafe, as a business venture and any profits that are generated out of the coffee shop… flow back into the seniors centre [for services].”

Two new staff were hired by the society to run the cafe and a few existing team members help cover extra shifts.

It’s a busy part of the Timms lobby with all kinds of people stopping by.

Some are visiting for fitness activities, others are on a trip to the library, while some others are attending special events and classes.

Goldberg noted the coffee shop name, the Station Cafe, refers to the old Langley City train station. Decor will soon support the name with a painting of a train crossing by Brian Croft taking centre stage.

Grabbing a bite when visiting Timms Community Centre will not only deliver the necessary fuel for the day, but will also provide support for a wide range of seniors activities.

CAPTION: Madisen Richard has been working at the Langley Seniors Resource Society’s Station Cafe in Langley City hall since it opened last month. Brookswood residents and sisters Leona Jensen and Norma MacNamara described their sandwiches as “scrumptious.” (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)