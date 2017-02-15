Steve 'Elvis' Elliot returns to Langley this weekend with a performance at the inaugural Langley Seniors Gala. Tickets are almost sold out for the event, but a few more are available, by calling 604-530-3020 ext. 304.

All hail the return of the ‘King’ to a place he calls his “second home.”

‘Elvis Elite’ Steve Elliott will be back on familiar ground this Saturday, when he performs at the Langley Seniors Recreation & Resource Centre as part of the inaugural LSRS Community Gala.

“I just love my seniors,” the Chilliwack resident said. “They’ve been supporting me and Elvis for all these years. They are the mainstay of my business. Not only that, the seniors give so much of their time and lives to the community, that I feel that it’s time for me to give back.”

Elliott knows Langley. He’s an annual mainstay at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In and notes that he “does two big shows a year” at the Cascades Casino.

“I’ve done a lot of venues in Langley, a lot of charity (concerts),” Elliott said. “When they call me, I get excited.”

For Saturday’s fundraiser Elliott will hit the stage at 8:30 p.m. and said he plans on doing a lot of of “young Elvis” songs during his set, but added, “we’re probably going to mix it up.”

Elliott said he delights in paying tribute to a musical legend.

“I love it more and more each time I go out,” Elliott said. “My wife and I feel very blessed to be able to do this. It’s been 10 years as a full time career, and we don’t deal with any agency. We’re our own company. We put our heart into it, and integrity, and we treat people like how we want to be treated. I think that’s the big payoff.”

Every show is different, because Elliott doesn’t follow a routine

“I play off the crowd. I can’t wait to see what they’re going to do and what I’m going to do,” he said with a laugh.

If you want to see Elliott sing Elvis’ classics on Feb. 18, you’ve got to act quickly.

There are roughly 25 tickets left out of the about 130 that were originally available.

Tickets are $120 each. To find out about availability, contact Brett O’Reilly, manager of fundraising with the Langley Senior Resources Society, by phone at 604-530-3020 ext. 304, or by email at bretto@lsrs.ca for paper tickets.

O’Reilly said the majority of the money will be going to “where it's needed most” (recreation, some to outreach, etc.), with a specific part of the auction directly benefiting the Hydrosound Bathing Program.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the centre, 20605 51B Ave., Langley and the gala goes until midnight.

The evening will start off with a ‘funny money casino’ where guests are given bundles of ‘funny money’ and can play craps, roulette, and blackjack. The person holding the most money when the casino closes at 7 p.m. wins a prize.

There will also be a silent auction and live auction.

Up for bids for in the live auction are a travel package consisting of two travel vouchers, good for anywhere WestJet flies, and two five-piece luggage sets from White Rock Canadian Tire.