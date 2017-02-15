- Home
AROUND TOWN: Theatre company brings party to a Surrey funeral home (photos)
Keyboardist Adam Larusic hams it up with a prop skeleton at the event on Saturday, Feb. 11
SURREY— A fun-filled ‘Tides and Torrents’ ceilidh was staged by FVGSS: A Musical Theatre Company at Valley View Funeral Home in Surrey on Saturday evening (Feb. 11).
The musical fundraiser was photographed by 'Now' contributor Gord Goble.
CLICK HERE to see his photos, posted on our Facebook page.
