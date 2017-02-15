Marge Noble was a volunteer at the inaugural BC Games that were held in the summer of 1978 in Penticton and the 2016 BC Winter Games in Penticton. The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre are accepting nominations for the Pillar Community Innovation Awards to recognize volunteers just like Noble.

“This serves to recognize the tremendous amount of volunteer work that individuals and organizations are doing in our communities,” said Kim Kirkham, community engagement co-ordinator for the volunteer centre. “Volunteers make an enormous difference in the lives of so many people each and every day.”

The awards offer an opportunity to recognize those outstanding people who volunteer in the South Okanagan Similkameen and give so much of themselves for others. The awards will also recognize outstanding community groups, projects and businesses who have made exceptional contributions to improve the well-being of individuals and families.

There are seven categories for the Pillar Community Innovation Awards: youth of the year, newcomer of the year, volunteer project of the year, outstanding volunteer of the year, executive director of the year, outstanding community group of the year and business gives back of the year.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre is now accepting nominations until March 31. Following the close of nominations, a selection committee will review the nomination applications for the Pillar Community Innovation Awards with the winners being announced on April 22 in a kick off to National Volunteer Week (April 23 to 29).

Information regarding the nomination process and selection criteria can be found at www.volunteercentre.info/nomination-awards/ or by contacting the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre office at 778-476-5661.