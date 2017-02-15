A toque is available by paying the $25 registration fee for the annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk.

The Surrey Urban Mission Society (SUMS) is inviting the public to come out next weekend and support the annual Coldest Night of the Year walk to raise money for those living in poverty.

SUMS provide meals, overnight shelter and clothing daily to those in need in the Whalley area.

The Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday, Feb. 25 is SUMS' biggest fundraiser of the year and the organization is looking for your assistance in meeting its $40,000 fundraising goal.

Consider joining the walk (two-, five- and and 10-kilometre routes are available). Everyone is welcome – register as a team (walk as a group) or donate online at https://canada.cnoy.org/location/surrey

"It is through the generosity of community donors that we are able to keep SUMS' doors open, said Barb Davison, event coordinator. "Thank-you in advance for your support. It is most appreciated."

For more information on Surrey Urban Mission Society, visit www.sumsplace.ca