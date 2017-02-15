There is a wood stove exchange program in Coldstream.

Coldstream residents have an opportunity to reduce air pollution.

The Lavington Life Society will administer the 2017 Coldstream/Lavington wood stove exchange program and funding has been approved for 35 exchanges on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Trade in your old wood burning appliance for a new CSA/EPA certified appliance, a high efficiency pellet stove or a gas, propane or electric stove and receive rebates totaling $500," said Dian Wirth, Lavington Life.

"The older wood burners must be recycled, destroyed or disabled. New, high-efficiency wood stoves burn one third less wood, reduce smoke and particulates entering the atmosphere by up to 90 per cent and significantly reduce the risk of chimney fires."

Participating retailers will offer additional discounts of $150 for a total savings of up to $650.

For information on the program, visit lavingtonlifesociety.wordpress.com