Chili Cook-Off a big success

Nazarena Wurz (left) and Kristina Sidorezuk, of Eatology, serve up chilli and corn bread during the Vernon Winter Carnival Chili Cook Off Saturday. - Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star
  • by  Staff Writer - Vernon Morning Star
  • Vernon posted Feb 15, 2017 at 6:00 AM— updated Feb 15, 2017 at 8:00 AM

There were some culinary delights in downtown Vernon Saturday.

The eighth annual Chili Cook-Off took place in downtown Vernon from noon to 3 p.m.

"This sold-out Winter Carnival event, sponsored by Kiss FM and the Downtown Vernon Association, brought 400 passport holders through the doors of eight downtown restaurants and cafes serving up their finest chili," said Hailey Rilkcoff, with the DVA.

This year’s people’s choice for best chili went to Station BBQ for its Jekyll and Hyde chili while the judge’s choice for best chili went to Marten Brewing Co for its short and stout chilii. EATology was this year’s winner of the chili spirit award for staff costumes, venue decor and overall ambiance.

Fifty per cent of the proceeds from Chilii Cook-Off passport sales will be donated to the Upper Room Mission.

 

