Have you ever wondered about the instruments that the police use to measure vehicle speeds on our highways?

When I pulled the trigger on the laser, it sent a train of infrared laser pulses toward the vehicle I had aimed it at. These pulses reflected off of the vehicle back to the laser device. It had to “see” 80 per cent of these pulses returned in recognizable form or it would refuse to display a reading. The utility of the laser is the accuracy with which it can be aimed. It emits a very tight beam, about the diameter of an orange, at a distance of 250 metres.

If you worked at a slight angle to the highway it was possible to measure all the vehicles individually. Whoops, at an angle to the highway?

Won’t that affect the speed that the laser measures? Yes, both the laser and radar are subject to what is known as “cosine error.”

Simply put, the speed varies according to the cosine of the angle away from straight toward the unit. Fortunately for violators, the cosine error reduces the measured speed, giving them a small break. Laser detectors find it very difficult to “see” the laser, especially when it was aimed low to catch the front licence plate.

Typically, they are not nearly as useful for early warning as a radar detector is, simply because of the beam width.

Tim Schewe is a retired constable. To learn more, please visit DriveSmartBC.ca