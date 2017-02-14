Romeo Coulombe celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends at the Ts’i’ts’uwatul Leleum Assisted Living facility in Duncan on Jan. 17. He said health and happiness are the secrets to his long life.

Miscellaneous

• Canadian Firearm Safety course (PAL/RPAL) starting Friday, Feb. 17, in Duncan. Registration and information: canadianfirearmsafety@shaw.ca or Mike 250-748-0319.

• Royal Canadian Legion teen curling bonspiel, Saturday, Feb. 18, 3-4 end games, $120 per team, includes roast beef dinner. Info: Betty James 250-746-5998.

• Diggers Club Antique and Collectible Show and Sale, Saturday, March 4, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Chemainus Elementary School, Garner Road, Chemainus. Admission $3. Longest running show in B.C., celebrating 45 years.

• Volunteer gardeners plant sale, Cairnsmore Place, 250 Cairnsmore St. Duncan, Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hundreds of plants, garden ornaments. Funds go to fertilizer, mulch, new plants, water system, new projects at Cairnsmore gardens.

Seniors

• Duncan Seniors Curling (age 50+) welcomes new members, all skill levels, daytime curling. Beginners welcome. Mondays and Wednesdays. Info: Rick 250-746-4626.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre soup and sandwich, Feb. 15, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $6, entertainment: Jam Session group.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre blood pressure clinic, Feb. 15, 9:30-11 a.m.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre birthday potluck dinner, Feb. 18, bar and entertainment, 5-8 p.m.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Mardi Gras dinner Feb. 25, 5-10 p.m., $20, entertainment: Chemainus Dixieland Band.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Pancake Breakfast March 11, 9-10:30 a.m., $5, hosted by the executive.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre soup and sandwich, March 15, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $6, fun with Body Move class demonstration.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre blood pressure clinic, March 15, 9:30-11 a.m.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Birthday Party pot luck, March 18, 5-8 p.m., bar and entertainment.

• Cowichan Seniors Community Foundation welcomes volunteers of all ages to provide regular meal service to seniors or random acts of kindness by driving seniors to medical visits. Registration, info: 250-715-6481.

• Valley Seniors Duncan, dance and social every Wednesday, 3-5 p.m., dance to ‘50s and ‘60s music, first time attendees are free. Info: Ron 250-929-0705.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre muffin mornings Wednesdays and Fridays 9:30-11 a.m.; Bingo every Monday, doors open at 4:45 p.m. starts at 6:40 p.m. Loonie Pot, G-Ball, Bonanza, & 50/50 draw.

Recreation

• Mill Bay Carpet Bowling Group meets every Wednesday, 1 p.m., Mill Bay Community League Hall, beside Kerry Park Arena. Info: Jim 250-743-5189 or Pat 250-743-8293.

• Cowichan Kayak and Canoe Club meetings second Tuesday each month except July and August, 7:30 p.m., socializing time 7-7:30 p.m., Seniors Activity Centre, Duncan. Refreshments provided. Info: cowichankayakandcanoe.wordpress.com

• Cowichan Intercultural Society presents Art Healing Series, Wednesdays, 2-3:30 p.m., Mill Bay Library. Meet to paint, draw, sketch and create art pieces. Info: Francoise francoise@cis-iwc.org or 250-748-3112.

• Duncan Badminton Club, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-10 p.m., October through March Multi-purpose Hall, Island Savings Centre. Recreational and competitive. All welcome. Info: 250-746-4380.

Meetings

• Cowichan Historical Society meeting, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Church Hall, 5800 Church Rd., off Maple Bay Rd. Feature: Genealogy brick walls and how some have broken through them.

• First meeting, Quamichan Lake Neighbourhood Association, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Duncan Community Lodge, 2244 Moose Road. Explore shared values, talk about issues and concerns.

• Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Circles. Open to all kinship caregivers. Free, confidential support, information and resources. Info on Duncan group: 250-468-9658 or 1-855-474-9777, email grgline@parentssupportbc.ca

• Malahat Lions Club meets at The Lions Den, 2650 Cameron Taggart Road, Mill Bay, 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. Info: Dave 250-743-9183; Bob 250-748-6428; Lois 250-743-0569; Mal 250-246-1009.

• Rainbow Coffee Group monthly meet-up for LGBT adults to create a sense of community and belonging locally. Info: www.meetup.com/Rainbow-Coffee-Group/

• Codependents Anonymous Duncan meeting Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., Mondays (except stat holidays) 9:30-10:30 a.m., at 107 Evans St., Duncan. More info: duncancoda@gmail.com

Arts

• Ladysmith Camera Club presents “Panoramic Photography”, learn to take your own panoramic images with Dennis McMahon, Nanaimo photographer with 10 years experience. Wednesday, March 1, 7 p.m., Hardwick Hall, High Street at 3rd Avenue, Ladysmith. Non-members $5 drop-in fee. Info: www.LadysmithCamera Club.com.

• Cowichan Valley Heritage Quilters meet Mondays at St. Peter’s Church Hall, Maple Bay Road, Duncan, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. New members welcome.

• Warmland Calligraphers meet on the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m.-noon, Mellor Hall, Cowichan Exhibition grounds. Info: warmlandcalligraphers@shaw.ca or http://members.shaw.ca/warmlandcalligraphers.

• Cowichan Valley Lace Club meets 1st Thursday of the month, St. Peter’s Church hall, downstairs, 10 a.m. Info: Carol 250-416-0644.

Music

• Cowichan Valley Concert Band Wonderland of Winter Music, Friday, Feb. 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cowichan Secondary’s Quamichan Campus, 2515 Beverly St., Duncan, Tickets $15 for adults, $10 students/seniors, $25 family.

• Cowichan Camerata String Orchestra rehearsals Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. Enjoyable Classical as well as light popular music. Youth and Adults welcome. Info: 250-701-0748.” This season we are celebrating our 10th anniversary as a non-profit community string orchestra in Duncan.

• Cowichan Consort Choir Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Sylvan United Church. Come sing with us. Info: 743-7445.