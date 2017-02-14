- Home
Miscellaneous
• Canadian Firearm Safety course (PAL/RPAL) starting Friday, Feb. 17, in Duncan. Registration and information: canadianfirearmsafety@shaw.ca or Mike 250-748-0319.
• Royal Canadian Legion teen curling bonspiel, Saturday, Feb. 18, 3-4 end games, $120 per team, includes roast beef dinner. Info: Betty James 250-746-5998.
• Diggers Club Antique and Collectible Show and Sale, Saturday, March 4, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Chemainus Elementary School, Garner Road, Chemainus. Admission $3. Longest running show in B.C., celebrating 45 years.
• Volunteer gardeners plant sale, Cairnsmore Place, 250 Cairnsmore St. Duncan, Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hundreds of plants, garden ornaments. Funds go to fertilizer, mulch, new plants, water system, new projects at Cairnsmore gardens.
Seniors
• Duncan Seniors Curling (age 50+) welcomes new members, all skill levels, daytime curling. Beginners welcome. Mondays and Wednesdays. Info: Rick 250-746-4626.
• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre soup and sandwich, Feb. 15, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $6, entertainment: Jam Session group.
• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre blood pressure clinic, Feb. 15, 9:30-11 a.m.
• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre birthday potluck dinner, Feb. 18, bar and entertainment, 5-8 p.m.
• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Mardi Gras dinner Feb. 25, 5-10 p.m., $20, entertainment: Chemainus Dixieland Band.
• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Pancake Breakfast March 11, 9-10:30 a.m., $5, hosted by the executive.
• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre soup and sandwich, March 15, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $6, fun with Body Move class demonstration.
• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre blood pressure clinic, March 15, 9:30-11 a.m.
• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Birthday Party pot luck, March 18, 5-8 p.m., bar and entertainment.
• Cowichan Seniors Community Foundation welcomes volunteers of all ages to provide regular meal service to seniors or random acts of kindness by driving seniors to medical visits. Registration, info: 250-715-6481.
• Valley Seniors Duncan, dance and social every Wednesday, 3-5 p.m., dance to ‘50s and ‘60s music, first time attendees are free. Info: Ron 250-929-0705.
• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre muffin mornings Wednesdays and Fridays 9:30-11 a.m.; Bingo every Monday, doors open at 4:45 p.m. starts at 6:40 p.m. Loonie Pot, G-Ball, Bonanza, & 50/50 draw.
Recreation
• Mill Bay Carpet Bowling Group meets every Wednesday, 1 p.m., Mill Bay Community League Hall, beside Kerry Park Arena. Info: Jim 250-743-5189 or Pat 250-743-8293.
• Cowichan Kayak and Canoe Club meetings second Tuesday each month except July and August, 7:30 p.m., socializing time 7-7:30 p.m., Seniors Activity Centre, Duncan. Refreshments provided. Info: cowichankayakandcanoe.wordpress.com
• Cowichan Intercultural Society presents Art Healing Series, Wednesdays, 2-3:30 p.m., Mill Bay Library. Meet to paint, draw, sketch and create art pieces. Info: Francoise francoise@cis-iwc.org or 250-748-3112.
• Duncan Badminton Club, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-10 p.m., October through March Multi-purpose Hall, Island Savings Centre. Recreational and competitive. All welcome. Info: 250-746-4380.
Meetings
• Cowichan Historical Society meeting, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Church Hall, 5800 Church Rd., off Maple Bay Rd. Feature: Genealogy brick walls and how some have broken through them.
• First meeting, Quamichan Lake Neighbourhood Association, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Duncan Community Lodge, 2244 Moose Road. Explore shared values, talk about issues and concerns.
• Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Circles. Open to all kinship caregivers. Free, confidential support, information and resources. Info on Duncan group: 250-468-9658 or 1-855-474-9777, email grgline@parentssupportbc.ca
• Malahat Lions Club meets at The Lions Den, 2650 Cameron Taggart Road, Mill Bay, 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. Info: Dave 250-743-9183; Bob 250-748-6428; Lois 250-743-0569; Mal 250-246-1009.
• Rainbow Coffee Group monthly meet-up for LGBT adults to create a sense of community and belonging locally. Info: www.meetup.com/Rainbow-Coffee-Group/
• Codependents Anonymous Duncan meeting Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., Mondays (except stat holidays) 9:30-10:30 a.m., at 107 Evans St., Duncan. More info: duncancoda@gmail.com
Arts
• Ladysmith Camera Club presents “Panoramic Photography”, learn to take your own panoramic images with Dennis McMahon, Nanaimo photographer with 10 years experience. Wednesday, March 1, 7 p.m., Hardwick Hall, High Street at 3rd Avenue, Ladysmith. Non-members $5 drop-in fee. Info: www.LadysmithCamera Club.com.
• Cowichan Valley Heritage Quilters meet Mondays at St. Peter’s Church Hall, Maple Bay Road, Duncan, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. New members welcome.
• Warmland Calligraphers meet on the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m.-noon, Mellor Hall, Cowichan Exhibition grounds. Info: warmlandcalligraphers@shaw.ca or http://members.shaw.ca/warmlandcalligraphers.
• Cowichan Valley Lace Club meets 1st Thursday of the month, St. Peter’s Church hall, downstairs, 10 a.m. Info: Carol 250-416-0644.
Music
• Cowichan Valley Concert Band Wonderland of Winter Music, Friday, Feb. 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cowichan Secondary’s Quamichan Campus, 2515 Beverly St., Duncan, Tickets $15 for adults, $10 students/seniors, $25 family.
• Cowichan Camerata String Orchestra rehearsals Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. Enjoyable Classical as well as light popular music. Youth and Adults welcome. Info: 250-701-0748.” This season we are celebrating our 10th anniversary as a non-profit community string orchestra in Duncan.
• Cowichan Consort Choir Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Sylvan United Church. Come sing with us. Info: 743-7445.