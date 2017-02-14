  • Connect with Us

$20,000 scholarship for Surrey graduate

Roma Nagin is studying at the Ross University School of Medicine.
Roma Nagin is studying at the Ross University School of Medicine.
— image credit: Contributed photo
A Tamanawis Secondary grad who is studying medicine in the Caribbean has received a scholarship worth more than $20,000.

According to information from DeVry Medical International, funds from the Opportunity Scholarship – $21,325 in all – will go towards Roma Nagin’s first-semester tuition costs at Ross University School of Medicine.

Nagin graduated from Tamanawis with honours in 2011, then earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of B.C. in 2015.

Her volunteer efforts at local hospitals “confirmed that medicine is truly my passion,” she said in a recent interview with DeVry.

Facilities Nagin gave time to included Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock, where she worked in residential care assisting the recreational therapist with Saturday morning exercise groups. She also went for walks with residents to help them stay active, and helped serve lunch.

Nagin gained experience as a laboratory research assistant  at Biomedical Research Centre UBC.

Following graduation from Ross, Nagin said she hopes to obtain a residency in Canada.

 

