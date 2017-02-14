Marlet Magnussen says proceeds from a Feb. 19 gala at the White Rock Legion will benefit a Ladies Auxiliary Convention.

A fundraiser to support the upcoming provincial Ladies Auxiliary convention is set for Feb. 19 at the White Rock Legion.

Marlet Magnussen – a Peninsula resident who is on the executive of the Branch 8 ladies auxiliary and a member of the convention committee – said it’s hoped the Heart & Soul g.a.L.A. will raise $1,000 for the May event.

The convention, which is held every two years in B.C., is being hosted this year at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel by the Peace Arch zone, which includes the auxiliary groups in Crescent Beach, White Rock, Whalley, Cloverdale and Delta.

Fundraisers hosted by other auxiliaries so far have included a dance and the sale of cards.

Magnussen described the convention as an opportunity for women all over B.C. to gather, share ideas, learn and enjoy camaraderie.

The core purpose of the ladies auxiliary, she said, is “to support the branch and do fundraising,” and help “whenever we can.”

Magnussen’s involvement with the legion dates back decades, to when she and her siblings went door-to-door selling poppies.

The three all joined the White Rock legion – where their parents were members – when they turned 19.

“My dad always said one of his proudest days was when he was able to take all three of us in there,” she recalled, noting her father, Colin, who served in the Second World War, did the plumbing for the 152 Street building when renovations were done about 35 years ago.

Her grandfather and uncle were also in the Second World War.

Doors to the Heart & Soul g.a.L.A. open at 5 p.m. at the legion, 2290 152 St., with a dance starting at 3 p.m. featuring the music of Lone Wolf. A buffet dinner is set for 5 p.m.

For tickets, $25, call Magnussen at 604-612-9848 or the legion at 604-531-4308.