West Coast kids are getting their annual stoke on for the upcoming Missoula Children’s Theatre production.

NORA O’MALLEY

nora.omalley@westerlynews.ca

It’s Missoula time

Do you believe in fairies? The Pacific Rim Arts Society proudly presents auditions for the 25th Annual Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Peter and Wendy. Auditions will be held on Monday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. at the Ucluelet Community Centre.

About 60 roles are available for local students, and all students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 are encouraged to tryout. No advance preparation is necessary.

Performance shows are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25 at the UCC in Ucluelet at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. For more information, contact event co-ordinator Suzanne Ryles at 250-266-2094.

Whale Fest 2017

Tickets for the 31st Annual Whale Fest Gala and Silent auction on Friday, March 3 are now on sale at Tofino Resort and Marina (formerly Jack’s Pub) in Tofino or at Murray’s Grocery in Ucluelet.

Tickets are $50 per person. The fundraising event will feature live music, tasting stations, beer and wine tastings, a silent auction and door prizes.

Whale Fest is set for March 11-26. If you have extra time during the two week long event, the organizing committee is actively recruiting volunteers for a range of jobs.

Get in touch with Katie in Tofino (katiealexis@hotmail.com) or Lisa in Ucluelet (leegrif9435@gmail.com).

Cultural Fest coming to Ukee

Ucluelet Parks and Recreation is hosting a Cultural Folklore Festival on Saturday, March 4 at the UCC.

All West Coasters are welcome to participate and tables are free to book. If you’d like to share with community your cultural traditions through stories, song, food, clothing, dance, arts or crafts call 250-726-7772 to register.

Surf gear wanted

Pacific Surf Co. is collecting surf equipment to ship to Nicaragua in March.

They need fins, leashes, fibreglass boards, softtops, boardshorts, wax, ding repair materials, etc.

Adam Tory can pick up gear in the Ucluelet and Tofino area, and you can also drop stuff off at Pacific Surf Co. in Tofino.

Anyone with equipment to donate can connect with Adam at 604-789-3393.