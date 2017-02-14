Steve Elliot of Elvis Elite will be the entertainer at the Langley Seniors Resource Society's inaugural gala this Saturday.

Elvis will be performing at the Langley Seniors Resource Society’s inaugural community gala this Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Monte Carlo themed night will boast a funny-money casino, Las Vegas-style showgirls, a huge buffet dinner, and none other than Elvis (or at least impersonator Steve Elliott of Elvis Elite).

The fundraising event is being held in the seniors centre’s banquet hall, 20605 51b Ave., starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $120 each for $800 for a table of eight.

“We are pulling out all the stops to make this a night to remember,” said fundraising manager Brett O’Reilly.

Tickets are available from Brett O’Reilly at bretto@lsrs.ca, by phone at 604-537-5752, or in person at the Langley Seniors Recreation Centre.

O’Reilly confirmed tickets are still available, hoping to sell-out the event at 130 people.

This is a fundraiser for the society, complete with a live and silent auction. Money raised is not earmarked for any specific project for the society, but rather general operations.

“It will go wherever it’s needed most,” O’Reilly said, noting the goal is $10,000 to $15,000, “with the intention to build on that in successive years.”