2007

A $40-million seniors complex, condo and townhouse development finds cautious support from View Royal council. The project includes a 120-unit seniors assisted living building, a 44-unit condominium and 20 townhouses on the eastern portion of a seven-acre lot near Watkiss Way and Burnside Road West.

The buildings are four storeys and the condo building includes commercial space, which council stipulated cannot house fast food or drive-thru services.

Also making news the week of Feb. 15, 2007:

It’s a happy day for Happy Valley elementary students who enjoy their first day of classes at their new school, built to replace the previous school which was destroyed in a 2004 fire.

1997

A pair of Dunsmuir junior secondary students tell the Western Communities’ community policing advisory committee that students aren’t concerned about drugs and alcohol in school, but more about getting “beat on.” Grade 10 students Andrea Christensen and Melissa Brown, president and vice-president of the student council, conducted a survey of their peers, which revealed that physical harm was at the top of most student’s list of concerns. Colwood councillor Grace Holman says having the students sit on the advisory committee is providing insight the police might otherwise not be able to obtain.

Also making news the week of Feb. 15, 1997:

Drivers are going to have to ease up on the gas pedal in Colwood because photo radar is coming to the city after all. Colwood was one of only three B.C. municipalities to reject photo radar when members of the RCMP’s integrated traffic camera unit approached them last July, but it appears that their wishes have been overruled.

1987

Western communities residents enjoy the cheapest gas in Canada for a few brief days, but the Great Gas War ends with prices soaring back to the 41.9-cent a litre mark just before the weekend. Plummeting gas prices at the 50 Pay Less stations on Vancouver Island were owner Al Vandekerkhove’s reaction to what he terms his “competitor’s aggressive run at me.” At one point, prices plunge to 16.9 cents per litre, less than the chain’s purchase price.

Also making news the week of Feb. 15, 1987:

An angler gets tangled up in Colwood politics after planning for the construction of a boat ramp and clubhouse at Esquimalt Lagoon. Jacob Rush’s plan is put on hold, with Colwood mayor Geoff Dunn saying it never received approval. The problem appears to lie in Rush’s note on his Expo 86 Legacy Fund application. It says he approached local community or municipality to support the project, when in fact he only consulted with council.

– Compiled by Joel Tansey