It’s a life that many of us struggle to even comprehend - a family of six crammed in a space no bigger than your living room, plus sharing a bathroom with 13 other families.

But that is a reality in many impoverished areas of Mexico.

“It’s insane, but that’s the norm there,” said Barrita Durward, founder of the Sweet Smiles Society, which tirelessly works to make a difference in the lives of children.

Durward, who owns Vernon’s Cotton’s Chocolates, has already been building and maintaining orphanages in Mexico for nine years. But it is the generosity of her hometown that makes it all possible. Hundreds turn out annually for the popular Valentine’s for Mexico Sweet Smiles Fundraiser and Silent Auction. So popular in fact that the eighth annual, Feb. 24 event at the Vernon Lodge is nearly sold-out.

Through the most elaborate silent auctions you’ve ever seen, balloon bursts, photo booth, a locked treasure chest plus the dinner, chocolate buffet, entertainment from the Legendary Lake Monsters and more. Plus this year a few additions have been made including a second chocolate buffet, casino, wine and beer draw, diamond draw and more.

“The prizes this year are going to surpass any year,” said Durward.

Last year’s event raised $49,000, which went a long way towards creating brighter futures for children.

“So much was accomplished last year,” said Durward, listing off the achievements.

Along with completing construction of a sixth home at the House of Hope and Love, plus renovations to an existing one, 14 children were relocated from an orphanage in Bonneville. The house mother of that orphanage passed away two years ago and her husband, the pastor, is grieving and too elderly to care for all the children.

“There was a big fear of what is going to happen to these children,” said Durward.

A dentist who donated all her time was also brought in and 19 children were quite literally given new smiles.

Sweet Smiles was also able to help its first clients through the Family Preservation Orphan Prevention program. Through the Hualtulco government’s land grant (for natives of the area), they are building homes for those who can get the land but don’t have the means to do anything with it.

“This area of Mexico, people owning their own home is not feasible,” said Durward.

The society completed its first house last year, which allowed the above-mentioned family of six to move out of their unfortunate living situation and become home owners.

“This family of six was living in a space maybe 8x12, maybe the size of the front of my store,” said Durward. “Now, not only do they have a bathroom they don’t have to share, they go from being stressed about not being able to afford rent and now they’re mortgage free.

The family’s investment was sweat equity, and will be the same for the second family which has already been chosen for the next home which Sweet Smiles is raising funds for.

“We’re trying to start before it gets to the point where the children aren’t living at home.”

Sweet Smiles also looks after a Transition Home for older orphan children, which is at capacity. Therefore it is raising funds to renovate and increase the capacity.