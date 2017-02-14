The exhibition on British Columbians in the First World War is on display at the Qualicum Beach museum until the end of March.

For people who have ever wondered about Qualicum Beach’s role in the war, now is the time to find out.

The Qualicum Beach Museum has a travelling exhibit on the contributions of British Columbians to the First World War on loan from the Royal B.C. Museum.

The exhibition is on display at the Qualicum Beach Museum (587 Beach Rd.) until the end of March. The museum’s winter hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-4 p.m.

The exhibition, titled British Columbia’s War, is aimed at educating British Columbians about the contributions of their ancestors in the First World War.

The museum has six of the 12 pieces, which are all bilingual, on display, but museum manager Netanja Waddell said the museum is adding its own Qualicum Beach connections. Waddell said they have gone through their archives and artifacts, as well as talking with the Qualicum Beach Legion Branch 76 as a way to expand the exhibit.

“I’ve been in touch with the Legion, and what I found out this morning – which I didn’t even know – if you walk the sidewalk on Memorial Avenue between Pharmasave and CIBC, there’s plaques in the sidewalk that commemorate people that were in World War One,” said Waddell, adding they are going to mention the plaques as part of the Qualicum Beach connection.

One of the local connections, Waddell said, is the train station.

“The train station was inaugurated in 1914, and the initial idea behind our train station was that it was going to something that would help expand the economy up here and populate this part of the island early on,” she said. “The war was declared shortly after and so it became a place where people left for war. It became kind of a sad thing and it did halt the expansion of the economy in this area.”

Waddell said the original Qualicum Beach Inn — also known as the Qualicum Beach Hotel — was located across from the museum a little ways down the hill on Beach Road.

“During the First World War, it was commissioned by the federal government to become a convalescent home for soldiers,” Waddell said.

Waddell said she heard that several of the soldiers ended up marrying the nurses who took care of them.

Waddell said since we are in the years marking the hundredth anniversary of the First World War, it’s fitting for the exhibition to be at the museum.

“It’s a great opportunity for locals to come and learn and get exposure to something that would normally be in Victoria,” Waddell said.

For more information, visit online at www.qbmuseum.ca.