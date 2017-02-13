About 50 attended the grand opening of the Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation Saturday, including Langley City Mayor Ted Schaffer and his wife Jean.

At least 50 turned out this weekend for the grand reopening of the Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation thrift store in its new location in downtown Aldergrove.

A rent increase at its Langley City location, near 206th Street and Fraser Highway, forced the organization to cast around for a new venue, said foundation founder Cheryl Young.

Ultimately, the decision was made to move to a new, expanded 3,100-square-foot location in Aldergrove (at 2978 272nd St.), which was officially opened Saturday. This is a location previously occupied by the Salvation Army thrift store.

Langley City Mayor and association supporter Ted Schaffer, along with his wife Jean were in attendance for the official noon opening, with Langley City Councillor Rudy Storteboom among more customers and supporters who showed up later in the afternoon.

“We were pleased with the turnout, but would liked to have seen some council members from the Township turn up as we are now part of the Township,” said Young’s husband Nigel Thom.

“The challenge we have is with the parking, as we cannot use the parking lot between us and the Alder Inn as the owners of the inn will tow customers vehicles that park there while visiting the thrift shoppe,” he added.