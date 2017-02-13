- Home
Community PapersFamily Day was celebrated in Penticton Monday with reduced rates at a number of city attractions including the South Okanagan Events Centre where IGA provided free hot dogs and hamburgers. On the ice inside the building members of the BC Hockey League Penticton Vees did their annual skate with the public and had a photo taken with the kids who showed up. Impromptu gains with the kids also happened.
Penticton Vees celebrate Family Day with families
Penticton Vees defenseman Greg Bryson with five-year-old Grace Hibbard in tow does a circuit of the South Okanagan Events Centre ice surface Monday.
