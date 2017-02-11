Janice Perrino, far left, accepts a $25,000 donation from Kelly Bissell, RBC regional vice president North Vancouver Island; Matei Mateias, RBC Brooks Landing branch manager; Robert Lee, RBC downtown Nanaimo branch manager; and RBC Brooks Landing staff celebrating their annual Jersey Day.

The RBC Foundation provided a $25,000 donation to health care on mid-Vancouver Island.

In December, the foundation presented the money to the Nanaimo and District Hospital Foundation in support of its inaugural Christmas campaign Light the Trees. Through the month of December, the hospital foundation lit the trees outside Nanaimo Regional General Hospital to show the progress of the donations made.

The money will go toward an ENT microscope at the hospital.

Kelly Bissell, RBC Regional vice president of North Vancouver Island, explained “We are more than happy to be able to give in a way that really impacts the whole community. This gift is possible thanks to our clients, who will benefit from this investment into our hospital.”

RBC Foundation has contributed more than $300,000 to the health of the central Island community.