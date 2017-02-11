- Home
Western Financial Group donates $5,000 to Nanaimo Travellers Lodget to help with Eden Gardens building campaign. From left: Robert Grose, fundraising chairman,Brooke LaFleur, Sandy Parise, Alice Bilton, Jodi Craig, Shannon McKinstry and Bill Brendon.
