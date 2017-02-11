  • Connect with Us

Financial help

Western Financial Group donates $5,000 to Nanaimo Travellers Lodget to help with Eden Gardens building campaign. From left: Robert Grose, fundraising chairman,Brooke LaFleur, Sandy Parise, Alice Bilton, Jodi Craig, Shannon McKinstry and Bill Brendon. - Photo contributed
  • by  Contributed - Nanaimo News Bulletin
  • Nanaimo posted Feb 11, 2017 at 6:00 PM
