The Fraser Valley Home and Garden Expo features over 300 exhibits to see, with the area's home and garden experts on hand all weekend to help with project ideas.



Amazing garden displays to walk through, demonstrations to watch, prizes to be won and free seminars all weekend with your admission.

The event continues at Tradex on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

