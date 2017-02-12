Joshua Whitlock checks his bait before resuming his angling efforts at Yellow Lake Saturday during the annual Learn to Ice Fish day.

Upwards of 100 young anglers, many first timers, were at Yellow Lake Saturday to learn the ABC's of ice fishing.

Unlike past years, the weather was co-operative, partly sunny and no wind as youngsters, parents and grandparents tried their luck.

Local angling clubs once again joined with Freshwater Fisheries B.C. and the B.C. Wildlife Federation, as well as the Provincial Fish and Game Branch, to teach the art of ice fishing no charge.

"Today we're here to introduce kids to ice fishing, it's a beautiful sunny day and ice fishing is a great sport to introduce kids and families to," said Tanya Lair of Freshwater Fisheries. "You don't need a lot of gear, you don't need a boat and you've got full access to the lake. "We want to connect kids to nature the most important thing is creating future stewards of our resource."

Longtime chair of the local BC Wildlife Federation zone Rich Simpson echoed Laird's sentiments: "We're here today to introduce families and children to a healthy outdoor event through ice fishing. We hear overwhelming positives and it's not a hardship,we have hot chocolate and food'"

Among those waiting patiently with fishing rod in hand was Joshua Whitlock of Penticton.

"Well, my dad mentioned this place and me and my brothers decided to come out here and try it. I haven't caught anything but it's still fun."

The rods and bait were provided to those without and hot dogs, chips and hot chocolate were all free.