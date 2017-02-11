  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

VIDEO: Key Clubs create Care Kits

  • by  Staff Writer - Abbotsford News
  • Abbotsford posted Feb 11, 2017 at 4:00 PM— updated Feb 11, 2017 at 5:16 PM

SUBMITTED BY: BANEET BRAICH

Key Club is the world's largest student-led service organization and has allowed students much opportunity for community involvement.

I started this Care Kits service project last year and with the help of Key Clubs we went from making thirty care bags to large boxes of necessities for the Warm Zone women's shelter this year.

For the past three months, schools like MEI did samosa sales, Yale did bottle recycling, at Abby, I did a photography fundraiser, Mouat sold popcorn, and RBC provided a grant as well to fundraise for this initiative.

It was incredible to see the impact of care kits and how much the women appreciated. We thought it was a great way to give back to our community and spread some love again and are looking forward delivering them again.

Video by: Baneet Braich

