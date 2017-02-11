Visitors to this year's Home and Garden Expo try out a beautifully crafted wooden bed at Tucker Wood Company booth during show.

The 2017 Home and Garden Expo runs until Sunday at Tradex. This is the Fraser Valley's premier building, renovation and decor event. Over 250 booths displaying a wide variety of home and garden products and ideas. Speaker's stage includes Charmaine Lang, Brian Minter, Johnathan and Carmen Zerkee and Kathleen Boland. Sunday event times are 10 am to 4 pm