Tammy Thomas was recently diagnosed wht Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She had a relative shave her head due to scalp pain and sensitivity from treatment.

Tammy Thomas and her mother cared for her grandmother as she lost her battle with cancer.

The grandmother died in 2006.

“I held her hand while she died. It was very traumatic for me,” said Thomas, 34.

In November 2016, the Clayton area mother of three learned she, too, has cancer – Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“Being diagnosed myself was frightening at first. I panicked for the first bit. There is a lot of waiting after being diagnosed with cancer. And a lot of testing to be done. But once I finally got my appointment with the oncologist things sped up very quickly and chemo started shortly after,” she said.

Her two stepchildren are teens and are able to process what’s going on a bit better. Her youngest child is four and sees that mom doesn’t feel well.

“I still feel afraid when it comes time to go for chemotherapy,” she said. “I fear the IV and the sickness that comes during and after. For the most part I am positive and up beat. I try very hard not to feel sorry for myself. I remind myself it could be worse. Plus I want things to be as normal as possible for my four-year-old daughter. She knows mommy has cancer and is very tired. And she does her best to help mommy with little things while I’m sick. I pray a lot and that also gets me through the hard days.”

It was Chandra Bateman Surinak and her husband, Jim, the owners of the daycare her daughter attends that stepped forward to help.

They’ve organized a pub night fundraiser Feb. 25 at the Artful Dodger. Tickets are $20 and there’s a 50/50 and more. Thomas noted that there’s even a Canucks’ game on that evening.

Doctors are treating her with stage 4 aggressive chemotherapy.

“I go every second Thursday and receive five different types of chemotherapy medications through an IV,” she said.

If treatment works, she hopes to be back at work in the summer.

“I am a vocational trainer for adults with disabilities in North Vancouver,” she explained. “Before that I was a care aide in Langley for 12 years. It’s hard being on the receiving end but I am grateful for everyone’s love and support.”

An account at the TD Canada Trust has also been set up (604-514-5155 ext. 222. Account 6689578).

There’s also a GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/fa-help-for-tammy.