  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Kwantlen gets $22 million to upgrade Surrey campus

-
— image credit:
  • by  Evan Seal - Surrey North Delta Leader
  •  posted Feb 10, 2017 at 5:00 PM

Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) has received $22 million to help spruce up the Spruce Building at its Surrey campus.

The federal government will contribute $7.3 million, while the provincial government will provide $14.7 million.

The investment will provide additional space for 300 students in a variety of new programs, including new bachelor of science degree programs in biology and health sciences.

The announcement was made Friday morning (Feb. 10) by Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal on behalf of Navdeep Bains, minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and by Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Stephanie Cadieux on behalf of Andrew Wilkinson, minister of Advanced Education for B.C.

The funding will help facilitate a 3,300-sqare-metre renovation and a 2,100-square-metre addition to the Spruce Building at the KPU campus on 12666 72 Ave.

The renovations are expected to begin in April 2017 with a completion date of spring 2018.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...