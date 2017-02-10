Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) has received $22 million to help spruce up the Spruce Building at its Surrey campus.

The federal government will contribute $7.3 million, while the provincial government will provide $14.7 million.

The investment will provide additional space for 300 students in a variety of new programs, including new bachelor of science degree programs in biology and health sciences.

The announcement was made Friday morning (Feb. 10) by Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal on behalf of Navdeep Bains, minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and by Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Stephanie Cadieux on behalf of Andrew Wilkinson, minister of Advanced Education for B.C.

The funding will help facilitate a 3,300-sqare-metre renovation and a 2,100-square-metre addition to the Spruce Building at the KPU campus on 12666 72 Ave.

The renovations are expected to begin in April 2017 with a completion date of spring 2018.