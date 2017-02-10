- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Volunteering in Langley City is all about caring, sharing, loving and helping
Sandy Dunkley is a born storyteller, whether she’s doing so with poetry, songs, or impromptu speeches.
She’s also a high-energy, enthusiastic woman who has a “remarkable passion” for people and serving her community.
With a list of accomplishments a “mile long,” Dunkley shares her years of experience and her insatiable thirst for life. She was invited to talk about her life, her career, her family, and most importantly about her volunteer endeavours and all that volunteerism had done to change the course of her life.
“She lights up the room, said Langley City Mayor Ted Schaffer. But, if he had a vaudeville hook Thursday night, he would have used it to pull Dunkley off the stage at the Langley City annual volunteer recognition banquet.
It wasn’t because he didn’t love all the vignettes she was sharing from the podium. It was because she was limited to 15 minutes, and the loquacious Dunkley was pushing past the 25-minute mark.
Schaffer was monitoring his watch, realizing the recognition festivities were going well into overtime. So, he finally joined her on stage, and with a chuckle and hug, presented what he called one of the City’s star volunteers with a token gift and a friendly nudge off the stage.
“Volunteerism is what it’s all about,” the mayor said before a crowd of about 160 in the Coast Hotel and Convention Centre ballroom Thursday night.
“Everyone of you in this room is very, very special…” he said, insistent it’s personalities that make Langley City such a “incredible” place to be.
But looking over and winking at his friend Dunkley, as she returned to her seat, he added “it’s just that some have a more heaping personality than others.”
Dunkley presented her personal and inspiring story of volunteerism, and all that its done to change her life – especially after the tragic death of one of her sons, Ron, in 2011.
She is convinced God had a purpose for everyone, and her purpose became crystal clear then. She was devote herself to others. She was to volunteer.
So, after more than a decade of working and playing in Nashville with her husband of 49 years, Gene, she packed up her bags and returned home to Langley, where she has immersed herself in the community – taking on countless volunteer duties in a wide range of arenas.
“I look around the room and say good heaven, anyone of you could be up here, because you’re all volunteers, and you have that volunteer heart,” Dunkley said.
“We all have that heart that cares, and shares, and gives, and loves and just wants to do and help others. That’s what we do. That’s why we’re called volunteers.”
In addition to Dunkley commenting on the value of volunteers to this community, several politicians took their turn praising the individuals and organizations represented in the room that night – as well as all the others folks that give, those who were not present.
“Volunteerism is a labour of love, and the results can be truly inspirational,” Schaffer said, thanking not only Dunkley, but every volunteer who gives of their time.
“I hope you know how much each and every one of you are valued,” he said.
Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag said: “I appreciate the heart that you put into the community.”
Langley MLA Mary Polak has always been impressed by the integrity of volunteers.
“At its heart, you do these things not because anyone else is going to know,” but because they know it’s right and because they care.
“You’re the engine that makes the City of Langley run,” Polak said.
Councillor Paul Albrecht said some volunteers don’t believe they do enough, but he disagreed.
“Your acts of kindness might be small, but your community contribution is huge.”
Coun. Jack Arnold thanked all the “busy” people.
“If you want something done, they get it done,” he said.
Coun. Nathan Pachal described the City as a happier place because of the “hard work” of so many committed volunteers.
Coun. Gayle Martin echoed Albrecht’s sentiments about teamwork in volunteerism.
“Alone, we can do so little. But together, we can do so much,” she said, thanking a long list of community groups and organizations.
“We appreciate you very much for all you do.”
Coun. Val van den Broek described volunteerism as the ultimate exercise in democracy, saying volunteers vote everyday – through their efforts – demonstrating through action what kind of community they want to live in.
Coun. Rudy Storteboom added that 150 years ago, Canada was confederated by volunteers and 62 years ago the City was incorporated by volunteers.
“Today, volunteers in Langley City continue to distinguish themselves by responding to needs and contributing to solutions that benefit us all, in these changing times… Thank you for investing yourself into our city. Thank you for filling in the gaps; that no local government can do alone. Thank you for choosing to participate in our committees, service groups and charities. Langley City has the best volunteers.”
STORY CONTINUES BELOW
CAPTION: Young fiddlers from the Langley Community Music School preformed briefly at the Langley City volunteer recognition dinner.
• Video slideshow to come...
THANKS TO ALL WHO GIVE
Special acknowledgement was given Thursday night for the following organizations, groups, and committees, a few representatives from each asked to stand up and accept applause for all on behalf of the Langley City mayor and council.
City committees
• Parks, recreation & environment advisory committee
Sarah Atherton
Shelly Butler
Lisa Dreves
Eva Karpaty
Miriam Marshall
Shawna McDowell
Dan Millsip
David Tod
Jim Wuest
• Magic of Christmas Parade committee
Leigh Castron
Sandy Dunkley
Teri James
Don Kelly
Darwin Osarchuk
Wendy Thomas
Rosemary Wallace
• Tri-It Triathlon committee
Ellen Hall
Amanda Hall
Bill Converse
Michael & Christine Hylands
• Terry Fox Run committee
Margaret McGuire-Grout
Sandi White
• Langley Lawn Bowling Club
Barbara Miller
Judy Hansen
• Advisory Planning Commission
John Beimers
Shelley Coburn
Brian Doyle
Dave Humphries
Hana Hutchinson
Esther Lindberg
Corporal Steve McKeddie
George Roman
Jamie Schreder
• Youth advisory committee
Eva Karpaty
Melissa Krsanac
Devon Laboucan
Annika Lee
Jasmine Lee
Jenny Lee
Kendra Yoshizawa
• Board of Variance
Neil Gibbons
Ron Madsen
Rae Anne Maj
Sharon Newbery
Gilles Parent
• Community Day committee
Janet Bennett
Cecile Carpenter
Sandy Dunkley
Tanya Gabara
Steve Nicholson
Sandy Shih
Debbie White
• Langley City Parks Foundation
Leigh Castron
Nicole Granholm
Rhys Griffiths
Teri James
Jim McGregor
Rosemary Wallace
Community health and support groups
• Canadian Blood Services
Sylvia Anderson
Betty Krentz
• Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation
Cheryl Young
Nigel Thom
• Langley Association for Community Living
Dan Collins
Shelley Durant
• Langley Lodge/Langley Care Society
Michael Brown
Grant Ward
• Langley Child Development Centre
Duncan & Haleh Magnus
• Langley Community Services Society
Wayne Wiebe
Jeff Metcalfe
• Langley Food Bank
Bill Strain
Iain Mair
• Langley Hospice Society
Barb O’Neil
Fernande Ouellette
• Langley Pos-Abilities Society
Zosia Ettenberg
Judy Vander Horst
• Langley Seniors Community Action Table
Kathy Reddington
Diane Fahlman
• Sources Langley Food Bank
Bill Pike
Judy Chang
• Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation
Deanna Horn
• Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary
Diane Thornton
Pat Walker
Community service groups and clubs
• Bard in the Valley
Diane Gendron-Cooney
June Ainsworth
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley
Ken D’Sena
Jennifer Sawka
• Douglas Park Community School Society
Tim Lounsbury
• Elks Lodge No. 259
Barb Gee
• Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce
Jenny Hinch
• Kinsmen Club of Langley
Wayne Joyce
Alex Martin
• Langley Boys and Girls Club
Jen Fischer
• Langley Christmas Bureau
Velma MacAlister
Donalda Whaites
• Langley Lions Club
Nash Shivji
Joanne Clark
• Langley Meals on Wheels
Paul Crump
Rhonda Coleman
• Langley Senior Resources Society
Lee Douglas
• Rotary Club of Langley Central
Steve Carter
• Rotary Club of Aldergrove
Bev Dornan
• Rotary Club of Langley
David Truman
• Salvation Army Gateway of Hope
Jeffry Coffman
Richard Duy
• Soroptimist International of the Langleys
Linda Easler
Rosanne Ham
• You’ve Gotta Have Friends
Debbie Maloney
Penny Hambrook
Community committees and groups
• CP Rail community advisory panel
George Roman
• Downtown Langley ambassadors program
Kerry and Lisa Herperger
• Downtown Langley Business Association
Carole Ward
Teri James
• Friends of Langley Library
Arlene Pike
Leslie Utsunomiya
• Friends of Sendall Gardens
Nicole Granholm
• Langley Arts Council
Lana Hart
Ruth Bedell
• Langley Community Farmers Market
Marcela Ferreira
Cherise McGee
• Langley Field Naturalists Society
Ian and Joan Taylor
• Langley School District Foundation
Rosemary Wallace
• Point of Pride
Ross & Del Dewar
• Tourism Langley
Teri James
Public safety
• Public safety advisory committee
Janet Burden
Shelley Coburn
Sandy Dunkley
Trisha Evans
Meaghan Laycock
John Meagher
Sanjeev Nand
Colin Rachel
RCMP Insp. Shawn Boudreau
RCMP Sgt. Dave Selvage
• Public safety task group
Colleen Clark
Teri James
Lynn Whitehouse
• Langley emergency program
Toots Tucker
• Langley RCMP volunteer programs
Vina Elias
Sheila Holmes
Don MacAllister
Velma MacAllister
Annie Richard
Sandy Seekings