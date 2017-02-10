Former Penticton Vees goalie Zach Driscoll helps this young beginner during the road hockey game with the Vees which was part of the Family Day fun last year. This year kids will have a chance to skate with the Vees.

Skate, swim and relax with your family on Monday, Feb. 13, at the City of Penticton and Spectra Family Day event.

IGA Penticton’s Skate with the Penticton Vees takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Admission is free and $2 skate rentals are available with proceeds going to the Penticton Minor Hockey Association. Helmets are required for 12 years and under.

IGA will be hosting a free barbecue in front of Gate 1 at the SOEC from 1p.m. to 3 p.m.

At the community centre half price family pool admission is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Families are also invited to watch The Secret Life of Pets, presented by Penticton Public Library, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Cleland Community Theatre. Admission is free.

Head up to Apex Mountain Resort on Monday for 50 per cent off all full-day lift passes. Apex is planning a fun-filled family day in the village with music and games for all ages

“We are bringing in a life-sized Jenga set and we have Parker’s Jeep doing some demos. We created a track and people can come up and drive through the snow on the groomed trails below the village,” said Apex marketing and sales manager Nikki Morris, of the driving demo that takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The deals continue on Valentine’s Day where Apex is offering two for one tickets and then extending their Family Day promotion to the Alberta Family Day holiday the next week.

“It is just amazing up here. Standard Apex where we had 34 centimetres in 24-hours then by the time 9 a.m. rolled around the sun came out and everyone was carving fresh turns in the sunshine,” said Morris.

With all the snow, she said the conditions are perfect, no matter what activity you are interested in.

“We had a lot of powder last week and got another 15 centimetres so it should be a really great weekend for all activities from snowshoeing, to fat-biking, the hockey rinks and the skating loop,” said Morris.

For more information on the City of Penticton and Spectra Family Day event, contact the Penticton Community Centre at 250-490-2426.