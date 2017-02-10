VIOLINIST IN CONCERT

Violin soloist Calvin Dyck will be featured in a pairing of Vivaldi’s famous Four Seasons and the Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Piazzolla on Saturday, Feb. 11 at South Abbotsford Church, 32424 Huntingdon Rd. He will be joined by members of the Canada West Chamber Orchestra and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Proceeds go to the Abbotsford Hospice Society. Tickets are $22 and are available at King’s Music, House of James and online at eventbrite.ca.

DUTCH COFFEE CLUB

The Dutch Coffee Club meets Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at the House of James, 2743 Emerson St.

STAMP CLUB MEETS

The Fraser Valley Philatelic Society (stamp club) meets Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mouat Secondary, 32355 Mouat Drive. Info: 604-852-5684

LEARNING PLUS

Abbotsford Learning Plus presents two classes next week in its winter series. Both sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon at Abbotsford Recreation Centre (ARC), 2499 McMillan Rd. The topic on Tuesday, Feb. 14 is “Fun with First Aid.” The topic on Thursday, Feb. 16 is “Amani Gardens Inn: A Nairobi Garden Oasis.” Cost per class is $5, plus the $2 ARC drop-in fee. Info: 778-808-7377 or learningplus.ca

WOMEN'S CONNECTION

Abbotsford Women's Connection holds a From the Heart Breakfast on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m. at Garden Park Tower, 2825 Clearbrook Road. The event features Ivana Smulik from Ivava Tea House and speaker Doeen Siems, who discusses "A Stitch in Time.” Cost is $14. Reservations: Mary at 604-607-5616 or Jenny 604-857-0118 or reservationsabbyconnect@gmail.com

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY

The Abbotsford Genealogical Society meets Thursday, Feb. 16 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at The Reach Gallery Museum, 32388 Veterans Way. Info: abbgy.ca or info.abbygen@gmail.com

GARDEN CLUB

Mt. Lehman Garden Club meets Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Mt. Lehman Community Hall, 6418 Mt. Lehman Rd. Speaker Roberta Latham will discuss her visit to Filoli Gardens in San Francisco, and Diane Garbutt will demonstrate propagating dahlias from dahlia sprouts. Info: 604-856-5865

HARD OF HEARING

The Abbotsford branch of the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association meets Friday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. at Chances Abbotsford, 30835 Peardonville Rd. A speaker will discuss hearing aids. Info: Jerry at 604-864-2916

FAMILY FUN DAY

Prospera’s Family Fun Day takes place Sunday, Feb. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre, 33800 King Rd. The event includes free entertainment, ice skating, a keepsake photo booth picture, yoga, games and more. Harlem Globetrotter Antony “Buckets” Balke will be on hand from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for games, pictures and autographs.