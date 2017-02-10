Love to read? Love to write? Join in for networking, readings and workshops at the 10th annual Mission Writers and Readers Festival on Saturday, March 4.

The event takes place at Heritage Park Centre Cafetorium and UFV Campus 33700 Prentis Ave. in Mission.

Of interest to all writers and readers, this year’s event explores How Dreams Influence Writing. This year’s keynote speaker and UFV writer in residence is Nisga’a writer Jordan Abel.

Morning and afternoon workshop sessions include: Learn the Secret Formula to Unlocking Your Freelance Writing Dreams with Michelle Vandepol; Is It Even Poetry?, Found Text, Appropriation, and the Art of Conceptualization with Jordan Abel; What’s In An Image with Daniela Elza; The Alchemy of Lifestory: Turning Grist into Gold with Sylvia Taylor; Robb Lucy’s workshop What will your Legacy Be? and Rob Taylor’s workshop Between Dreams – Imaginative Leaps in Global Poetic Forms.

The noon session includes an open mic and a chance to network with fellow writers and readers.

Pre-registration is recommended.

Lifetime Learning Centre’s Writers and Readers Festival program partners include Fraser Valley Regional Library and University of the Fraser Valley.

Lifetime Learning Centre is a non-profit organization located in Mission and is dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities through elder college programs, and health and wellness events. Programs include an annual series of special events, including the Writers and Readers Festival and health events which attract many participants, a host of volunteers, and much community support.