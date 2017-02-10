The Sam Steele Society is very pleased to announce funding approval from the Government of Canada, Department of Canadian Heritage for the 2017 Sam Steele Days CANADA 150 Project, “This is Me. This is We. Strong. Proud. Free.”

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt stated, “The name and theme of the project says it all and I encourage everyone to get involved to make it a huge success and personally gratifying. The City is very appreciative of the work the Sam Steele Society volunteers put into making Sam Steele Days a huge success. I am confident this year’s celebration will make Cranbrook very proud and showcase our city to the surrounding communities as well. It will provide many activities and a variety of entertainment for citizens and visitors to our City.”

The project will enhance the annual Sam Steele Days community festival for two of the three days at the free central fairgrounds Saturday June 17th and Sunday June 18th and will inspire the entire region to express Canadian pride just prior to Canada Day. The project is the result of collaborations with Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS), Cranbrook Community Theatre (CCT) Society, the Cranbrook and District Arts Council (CDAC), Genex Marketing and the City of Cranbrook.

The popular outdoor variety shows featuring local individuals and groups, of musicians, dancers and singers, of both professional and rising talent, will have a distinctly Canadian flavour this year. Each artist will make a tribute to Canada through their music or song choice, costume or dedication and some will entertain en francais. The Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society, Cranbrook Community Theatre will be providing their talents and expertise to keep audiences entertained and informed. The Cranbrook and District Arts Council will oversee the formation of an interactive art work that will be created with the participation of the attending public.

More information can be found at www.samsteeledays.org or call 250-426-4161.

This project has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada.