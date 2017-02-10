“You have dementia.”

It’s a phrase that is a reality for an ever-increasing number of Mission area residents.

To help them understand this pressing health issue, the non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings its free workshop, Getting to Know Dementia, to Mission on Thursday, March 2.

Participants will receive basic information on dementia and the impact it has on individuals, their caregivers and their support networks.

The introductory session reviews the challenges of receiving a diagnosis of dementia. Participants will learn about the different types of support available throughout the dementia journey, how to begin planning for the future, and strategies for living well.

This session is intended for people experiencing early symptoms of dementia, as well as family members or friends who are currently supporting a person with a recent dementia diagnosis.

The workshop is not intended for the general public or health-care providers.

The workshop runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mission Leisure Centre, 7650 Grand St. Pre-registration is required by contacting the Alzheimer Resource Centre at 604-859-3889 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org.

The workshop is free.

For more information on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, visit alzheimerbc.org.