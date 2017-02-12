Some 20 years ago, Rob Boyd zoomed down the icy slopes of Val Gardena, Italy and surprised the World Cup ski world with a gold medal.

Today, at nearly 51, the Vernon-born and raised father of two still gets a blast going fast.

He and his wife, Sherry (Newstead-Boyd), competed in the 36th annual Winter Carnival Over The Hill Downhill last weekend at Silver Star Mountain Resort.

“It was a riot, it was good to be back up there,” said Rob, program manager of the Whistler Mountain Ski Club featuring 165 members. “It’s been a couple of years since I was at Silver Star and they were very generous in giving my family a condo to stay in for the weekend.”

Rob’s team, which included Liam Burr of Armstrong, had to forfeit when their female member was unable to attend. Sherry, however, was a “last-minute replacement” for a HollisWealth entry which ruled the Corporate Division of the fun-filled affair.

Heavy snowfall Saturday put the course in good shape Sunday with the Boyds and fellow racers grooming things with the help of the Silver Star Ski Club and resort crew workers. Racers from age 13 to 80 competed.

At age 20, Rob Boyd became the youngest male World Cup winner in over 10 years and a key member of a resurgent Canadian downhill team.

After a disappointing 16th place finish at the 1988 Olympic Games in Calgary, he rebounded with a victory at his hometown of Whistler during the 1988-89 World Cup season.

Rob finished fourth in Sunday’s Over The Hill dash, won by Luke Keenan of Seattle, Steve Hatch of Kelowna and former Canadian teammate Murray Smith, of Vernon. Keenan skied a pro race in Idaho the weekend before the event.

“A few guys like Luke had about 35 practice runs, but I think Rob only had one because he was busy coaching,” laughed Smith, who topped the Masters race Sunday, in 1:15:07, edging out Keenan.

“Winning the Masters is like winning the Pro Bowl,” joked Smith, a local accountant who competed for the Lazy Canucks team with Hatch, Marty Steele of Vernon and Brittney Jones of Kelowna, who won the ladies solo title.

Rob, who mentors 28 coaches at Whistler, plans to spend more time this season with his sons, Dylan, 11, and Evan, 10, in the development side of the club rather than travel abroad with the older, elite skiers. His sons enjoyed some runs with their famous musical grandmother — Molly Boyd – and aunt Heather Boyd, who recently moved back to Vernon from Fernie.