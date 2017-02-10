Starting Tuesday, Feb. 14, Centennial Place will be running a free six-week mental wellness workshop, called Exploring My Identity, at the Mission Library (33237 Second Ave.).

This new workshop is open to anyone in the community and does not require registration.

Exploring My Identity runs 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from Feb. 14 to March 21. The workshop will cover a variety of topics over the six weeks, including:

• Your Story So Far

• Values

• Present and Future Identity

• Strengths

• Resiliency

• Wellness Enhancers

Funded by Fraser Health, Centennial Place aims to support individuals in achieving their highest potential. They offer a number of workshops throughout the year. For more information, contact Centennial Place at 604-820-6355.