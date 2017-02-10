- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Six-week mental wellness workshop offered by Centennial Place
Starting Tuesday, Feb. 14, Centennial Place will be running a free six-week mental wellness workshop, called Exploring My Identity, at the Mission Library (33237 Second Ave.).
This new workshop is open to anyone in the community and does not require registration.
Exploring My Identity runs 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from Feb. 14 to March 21. The workshop will cover a variety of topics over the six weeks, including:
• Your Story So Far
• Values
• Present and Future Identity
• Strengths
• Resiliency
• Wellness Enhancers
Funded by Fraser Health, Centennial Place aims to support individuals in achieving their highest potential. They offer a number of workshops throughout the year. For more information, contact Centennial Place at 604-820-6355.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.