Morning Star contest offers up ski get-away
The Morning Star has a new contest for North Okanagan residents.
There's a chance for a North Okanagan resident to walk away with a cool prize.
With spring skiing just around the corner, why not enter to win a night’s accommodation (two people) and a pair of MY1PASS lift tickets to SilverStar Mountain Resort. They must be used between March 15 and April 9.
You can enter by liking The Morning Star Facebook page or the contest post on the Facebook page.
For a bonus entry, like Silver Star's Facebook page and hare the post for a bonus entry
A random draw will take place Feb. 22.
