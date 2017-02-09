Readers may have trouble getting an issue of Friday's paper because of, you know, the white stuff.

Tomorrow's issue of the Nelson Star may take extra time finding its way to reader's homes. The ongoing snowpocalypse is expected to delay our dedicated carrier corps.

So no need to call into our newsroom asking where your paper is. It will arrive, eventually, perhaps via sled dogs or a beleaguered but brave carrier.

For readers who still need their news fix, our website, Facebook site, and Twitter feed, will not be deterred by the white stuff.