- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Snow is burying the Star
Readers may have trouble getting an issue of Friday's paper because of, you know, the white stuff.
Tomorrow's issue of the Nelson Star may take extra time finding its way to reader's homes. The ongoing snowpocalypse is expected to delay our dedicated carrier corps.
So no need to call into our newsroom asking where your paper is. It will arrive, eventually, perhaps via sled dogs or a beleaguered but brave carrier.
For readers who still need their news fix, our website, Facebook site, and Twitter feed, will not be deterred by the white stuff.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.