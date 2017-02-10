North Delta resident Kirstin Hedberg describes her six-year-old son Logyn Booth as having the spirit of a warrior.

The Grade 1 student first became sick when he was two-years old. After invasive testing and several long hospital stays, the toddler was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a kidney disease. Logyn is currently on a waitlist for a kidney transplant, but his disease is lifelong.

“In a nutshell, his kidneys spill all the proteins off into themselves and scar themselves so they stop working,” Hedberg said.

Logyn’s condition impacts his ability to eat.

“His hormones are a little different so his body doesn’t say I’m hungry the way yours or mine does,” Hedberg said.

Because of this, he must be formula fed three times a day. Feeding supplies range from $400 to $600 a month. In addition, gastrostomy tubes, through which the formula is delivered directly into Logyn’s stomach, costs about $400 five times a year.

That’s where Variety - The Children’s Charity steps in to help cover the cost of the feeding supplies.

Hedberg, a single mother of three, calls the funding a blessing.

“They’ve been instrumental in helping me keep my little man on the planet,” she said. “It’s a lot of help. It’s a necessity of life but I wasn’t able to provide it for him."

Through Variety, the family has also taken part in family fun days.