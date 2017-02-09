- Home
Building bridges
Students from Grades 5 to 7 in the School District 42 Challenge Program for Gifted Learners gathered at Alouette elementary on Thursday to test bridges they built using only coffee stir sticks, dental floss and glue. There were four teams of girls teams and four teams of boys who took part in the challenge. They had been working on their bridges for four weeks. The bridges were tested for suspension, stress and compression by the City of Maple Ridge engineering department. The top three teams won prizes of chocolate.
