Eighty Years Ago

February 11, 1937

The $32,870 budget proposed to council by school trustees did not include the electric light installations requested by some schools. The board refused the requests because there are only a few days each year when lights are necessary.

Seventy Years Ago

February 13, 1947

Renewal of the post office contract raised tempers at the local Board of Trade. One member said the current facility was a “hen coop,” and demanded to know when promises of a new federal building would be realized.

Rain and frost made roads impassable, and school buses had to be re-routed.

Sixty Years Ago

February 7, 1957

Half-load restrictions and speed limits of 20 miles per hour were to be placed on municipal roads as soon as the frost left the ground. Below-zero temperatures were expected for another few days.

A Penticton man was committed to trial, charged with the Aug. 10, 1956, murder of James Martin at the local Sunnymeade Farm.

Fifty Years Ago

February 9, 1967

The Langley Agricultural Association re-elected Gordon Berry president, and named Jack Lee and Alex Macfarlane first and second vice-presidents respectively.

Thieves broke into St. Anne’s R.C. Chruch and stole Sunday’s $100 collection.

A new roadway was to carry traffic around the old Hudson Bay Co. fort historic site. The portion of Mavis Road running through the middle of the fort was to be closed.

Forty Years Ago

February 10, 1977

City council invited ICBC to build one of its new claim centres here.

With renovations considered for the Langley RCMP headquarters, Township council wanted the City to decide if it wanted to continue operating its 10-man force out of the joint centre.

City council unanimously appointed Norm Parker as its first paid fire chief.

Thirty Years Ago

February 11, 1987

Residents of Murrayville’s Area 4 successfully petitioned council against installation of sewers.

North Langley Ratepayers’ Association threatened legal action to stop a gravel pit operation proposed near 82nd Avenue and 264th Street.

Twenty Years Ago

February 7, 1997

Township council voted unanimously to start building an indoor swimming pool in Walnut Grove.

Provincial Women’s Equality Minister Sue Hammell offered $350,000 to Ishtar Transition Housing Society for a new home for battered women in Langley.

Car thieves answered a cellphone in the Jeep they had stolen – and were lured into revealing their location by the Langley girl who had made the call to her parents’ phone. An Abbotsford police officer was injured during the arrest of the carload of thieves.