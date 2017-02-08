Julian's school photo.

Julian Stokes has faced his share of Goliath’s in his life, but that hasn’t stopped the Hazelton student from pursuing his dreams and being recognized for his academic achievements.

In January, Julian received the news that he was one of the 85 recipients to receive the Horatio Alger Canadian Scholarship.

The scholarship awards $5,000 that goes towards post-secondary education. The association gives this award to individuals who display perseverance, integrity and show a commitment to pursuing higher education as well as a desire to contribute to society.

And Julian fits that criteria. Not only is he a full-time student and preparing for university in the fall, but he also spends his time in extracurricular activities like drama, yearbook and the student leadership committee.

Last year, Julian also received a scholarship award from the University of Northern British Columbia for being the top academic in Grade 11 at Hazelton Secondary School.

But things haven’t always been going in his favour. Julian talked about growing up in a single parent household and the challenges that come with that, not to mention the ongoing medical issues and surgeries he had gone through as a young child.

But despite all that, Julian continues to persevere and reach the goals he has set for himself. And this award is the best compliment to his efforts.

“Being given this award, it’s all my efforts recognized in one of the best ways possible in my opinion. It really means a lot to me just to be acknowledged by such an association. I’m honestly pretty humbled and honoured,” he said.

Julian was interested in the scholarship right from the beginning. He decided he would apply and see what happened, but to his surprise, there were others who had him in mind as well.

“I was actually quite pleased my school counsellor chose me for the nomination before I even had to ask her. So earlier this year, she told that to me and I was quite happy about it,” he said.

This scholarship opens doors for Julian, allowing him to choose schools he couldn’t consider before.

“The scholarship with help makes my life a lot easier. Once I go into university it will allow me to focus a lot more on my studies rather than just the financial aspect of it all,” he said.

Julian is thankful for everything he’s gone through. With the help of his mother, and the trials he’s faced, It’s motivated him to be the person he is today.

“I never let pain or hardships hold me back from anything. I also have my mom to thank for who I am today. My mom instilled good morals and values in me, and always made sure I had all the opportunities to succeed. She has always tried to provide the best for me even in hard times,” he said.

As of right now Julian hasn’t chosen the school he will be going to in the fall, but the future looks bright.