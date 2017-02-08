For the third year, Fraser Valley Family Day will feature an array of family-oriented activities at the Langley Events Centre fieldhouse (Gate 8) Sunday.

Thousand of families will come together under one roof on Sunday to have fun, be active, and raise money for charity.

It’s a winning combination, according to Langley entrepreneur and event founder Dana Matheson.

Three years ago, the owner of C&D Logistics conceived of the idea for Fraser Valley Family Day.

It has subsequently become a free annual Langley event aimed at giving young families like his something special to do together on the Family Day long weekend.

This year’s event runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 in the Langley Events Centre fieldhouse (enter at Gate 8).

Admission is by donation.

What’s on tap

This year’s family festival will feature an array of sports personalities.

Matheson (himself a former university-level football player in Colorado and still an avid sports fan and team booster) called out some BC Lions players, as well as members of the Langley Rams adult football team, and – fingers crossed – a few ex-CFL stars.

On the hockey front, he’s invited members of the Vancouver Canucks, Vancouver Giants, and the Rivermen to participate. And he’s also extended an invitation to the Vancouver Stealth lacrosse team.

Kids always gravitate to the sports celebrities, he said, making it an obvious addition to an event aimed at promoting fitness, activity, and family.

In addition, he and other members of the event committee have incorporated music and some child-specific activities – such as facepainting, balloon animals, kids relays, clowns, a bouncy pirate ship, a teddy bear toss, and a photo booth – to name a few.

One of the most popular attractions – at least for Matheson’s eight-year-old son – is the fire department smoke house. He apparently spent three of the four hours last year going through the portable fire prevention structure, again and again.

“I couldn’t drag him away, if I tried,” Matheson said.

As well, the event will include some stunt lessons.

“Yes, you heard me right,” Matheson said.

Danny Virtue is a career stuntman who owns a 100-acre studio ranch north of Mission, and does a special Day at the Ranch for kids who are physically, mentally, or financially challenged. He’ll be teaching a few simple stunts during Family Day – for those aspiring performers.

It benefits charity

Admission is by donation, with the funds split three ways between Basics for Babies, a youth-at-risk program offered by Life Ready Foundation, and the Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society.

That first year’s event raised $11,000. Last year, attendance doubled and the event raised $18,000.

“The big thing is that we hope people dig into their pockets, and donate big,” said Matheson, who explained that thanks to sponsors all money raised goes to the charities.

His goal this year: $20,000.

There is no minimum or maximum donation, Matheson emphasized.

“Donate as much as you possibly can,” that’s all we can ask.”

How it began

While many provinces have a long history of recognizing Family Day, it’s still a relatively new phenomenon in B.C.

This province didn’t even begin observing Family Day as a holiday until 2013. Now, on the second Monday of every February, British Columbians celebrate a statutory holiday devoted entirely to families.

Admittedly, that first year of Family Day, Matheson was casting around for something to do with his young family – but couldn’t find any organized community events to participate in. He knew he wasn’t alone in his quest.

Taking the same entrepreneurial approach he does to businesses – he currently owns five – Matheson decided to create a new event for the whole community that celebrated family, fitness, and community.

“I had an idea that I wanted to do something that day,” said Matheson – who was crowned businessperson of the year two years ago, and has won a series of other local and provincial business awards since because of his entrepreneurial drive, community minded efforts, and generous nature.

Asked how that first event turned out, compared to his initial concept, Matheson said “It was WAY better than I envisioned.”

The first year’s event was held on a Saturday and he rented the facilities at LEC. With less than ideal weather, the festival drew about 2,500, and the feedback was so positive he knew he had to keep going.

Then, shortly after that inaugural Family Day in Langley, Matheson was approached by management at LEC wanting to partner in future Family Days, offering the space and assistance with set up.

“That made my life a lot easier,” he said, noting he can now concentrate on finding sponsors and raising more money for the charities.

“We’re just going to keep trying to grow it. It’s been very well received,” he said. “We’ll stay the course. If it gets really big, we might have to take over the entire LEC.”

Attendance last year jumped to about 5,000 for the four-hour event, and this year Matheson is anticipating 6,000-plus will attend – depending on the weather.

“It’s just a really nice event. Families are looking forward to it,” he said. “Please mark this event down. We have so much planned for the entire family. I look forward to seeing you all out.”

