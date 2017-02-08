The ongoing maintenance issues at the Kalamalka Lake Lookout in Coldstream could be addressed.

The District of Coldstream Finance Committee has recommended council proceed with approving a grant request in the amount of $1,848 from the Kalamalka Rotary Club of Vernon.

The Rotary group will use the funds to conduct additional maintenance works at the Kalamalka Lake Lookout in Coldstream.

The recommended resolution will appear before council at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.