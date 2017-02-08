  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

PHOTOS: Feather Fanciers

  • Vernon posted Feb 8, 2017 at 3:00 PM
Five-year-old Aubrey Leveenne, from Red Deer, checks out the pigeons with her Grandma Lorriane Holgate at the Feather Fancier Show Sunday at the Vernon Recreation Centre. - Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star
— image credit: Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star

 

