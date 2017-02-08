  • Connect with Us

Groups urged to apply for funding

  • by  Staff Writer - Vernon Morning Star
  • Armstrong posted Feb 8, 2017 at 8:00 PM

Local non-profit groups are being urged by the Armstrong Regional Cooperative to apply for funding for their next project by going to the Co-op Community Spaces website, communityspaces.ca.

Co-op Community Spaces is celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday by boosting their program funding. Groups can apply for up to $150,000 for their community project.

Co-op Community Spaces supports projects in Western Canada dedicated to recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture with funding between $25,000 and $150,000, up from $100,000 in 2016. Co-op will increase total funding to $2 million in 2017, up from $1.5 million last year.

“The need to support community-led initiatives remains high in light of the economic slowdown in Western Canada,” said Vic Huard, Executive Vice-President of Strategy at Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL). “Co-op will continue to give back and invest in our communities. Co-op Community Spaces provides the opportunity to celebrate Western Canadian communities and the efforts of the people behind important local projects.”

 

