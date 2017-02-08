Celina Cao, four, wasn’t quite sure what to make of her fuzzy costume when she and other children performed as gummy bears.

PHOTO: http://webpapersadmin.bpnewmedia.com/portals/uploads/langleyadvance/.DIR288/Gala6C.jpg (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Live in Langley Chinese Association rang in the Year of the Rooster on Feb. 5 with a celebration that included food, entertainment and fun.

The non-profit created by people of Chinese heritage in the community was created to help members bridge eastern and western cultures.

The group has hosted three Lunar New Year celebrations over the past three years.

Despite the harsh local weather, several hundred people and invited guests gathered at the Church of the Valley on Feb. 5 for this year’s celebration.

PHOTO: Tanya Mai and Cheyenne Ding danced for a large crowd at the Lunar New Year celebration. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

PHOTO: Ann Li, Min Wang and Sherry Guo were some of the members of a dance group that performed. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

PHOTO: Angela Zhang, Iris Zhang, Nathaniel Wen, Harper Hu, Celina Cao, Angelina Chen, Brandon Yang, Alexander Molander, and Lotus Jia were the youngest performs at the celebration. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)