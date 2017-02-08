The Fort National Historic Site is one of many Langley locations planning special events to mark B.C. Family Day this weekend.

• Fort Langley National Historic Site

23433 Mavis Ave.

Celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday for free and experience a day in the life of a fur trader family. Participate in 1800s chores, watch an historic weapons demonstration take part in a nature walk, and find out what life was like for a family living at Fort Langley. Try the photo booth, feed the animals, watch ongoing blacksmith and barrel-making demonstrations, or fire a reproduction musket between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (small fee applies for muskets). Join in the family scavenger hunt. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: 604-513-4777 or www.pc.gc.ca/eng/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/index.aspx.

• Langley Centennial Museum

9135 King St.

Join in the Family Day Extravaganza and Scavenger Hunt. Families can dress up for free family portraits, get creative at a giant craft station, take part in a history scavenger hunt, and tour the museum’s permanent exhibit to learn about local families from the past. 1 to 4 p.m. Free. Information: 604-532-3536.

• Willowbrook Shopping Centre

19705 Fraser Hwy.

Sports Play Day offers free activities to encourage kids to embrace sports and active living. There’s an obstacle course, crafts, colouring, foosball, bubble hockey, table games, contests, giveaways, treats, sports and dance demonstrations, balloon twisting, juggling, facepainting, music, community exhibitors, and more. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Timms Centre

20399 Douglas Cres.

Celebrate Family Day with fun games and activities for all ages, including a bouncy zone, craft zone, games zone, and parent-and-tot zone. Free. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Information: events@langleycity.ca or www.city.langley.bc.ca.

• Campbell Valley Regional Park

20290 16th Ave.

Enjoy arts and crafts activities based around observing and appreciating nature. Free. Drop-in. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the nature house. Suitable for all ages. Information: 604-432-6359 or metrovancouver.org.

• Museum of Flight

3555 216th St. (Langley Regional Airport)

Free admission to the museum which is offering colouring, crafts, tours, snacks, and photos in a Snowbird aircraft or Starfighter jet. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info: 604-532-0035 or canadianflight.org.

• George Preston Recreation Centre

20699 42nd Ave.

Enjoy active parent and tot playtime (bounce, catch, slide, race, and tumble). A variety of sports equipment, ride-on toys, and tumbling mats will be available. Plus come out in the afternoon for a public skating session. 9:30 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Information: 604-530-1323 or www.tol.ca.

• W.C. Blair Rec Centre

22200 Fraser Hwy.

Enjoy programs, drop-ins and swimming, stay active through crafts, or play, splash, and have fun. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information: 604-533-6170 or www.tol.ca/.

• Walnut Grove Community Centre

8889 Walnut Grove Dr.

Use the pool, fitness centre, gym and youth lounge free. Instructors and staff are on site to facilitate unstructured and structured games and events. 4 to 6 p.m. Information: 604-533-6090 ext. 5123 or www.tol.ca/About-the-Township/Township-Events.

• Willoughby Community Centre

7888 200th St.

Bring the whole family for active games, facepainting, ride-on toys, basketball, and more. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Information: 604-455-8821 or www.tol.ca/events.

• Langley Golf Centre

21550 44th Ave.

Juniors under 16 years of age can golf free on Family Day. Information: 604-534-4555 ext. 1.

