Bollywood Bang first came to life in the Okanagan in 2013. Since its inception the event has surpassed all expectations and become one of the most anticipated events of the year, selling out in just six hours last year. This year's highly-anticipated Bollywood Bang gets underway April 29.

This East meets West concept has the ability to bring people together and celebrate diversity all the while raising money for a different local charities. Both men and women have the opportunity to dress up in South Asian outfits and enjoy an experience like no other.

Mouth watering Indian cuisine, mixed with Bhangra dancers and a live DJ makes the night extra special. The henna station is always a popular sell as well as the saree tying competition. Last year over 482 people enjoyed the event and attendees included people from Vernon, Vancouver, Penticton, Kelowna and Salmon Arm. It has become so successful that it has officially become franchised to Kelowna.

"We are proud to have TD Bank be our title sponsor this year as soon as we asked them they were in," said Dalvir Nahal, event coordinator. "I am just amazed at the response this event has received from the community, everywhere I go that's all I am asked about. Its truly humbling to see your vision come to life and last year 90 per cent of the attendees dressed up.

Since its inception Bollywood Bang has proudly raised over $106,000 for local charities including CMHA, Upper Room Mission and the Vernon Jubilee Hospital. This year they will be supporting NONA Child Development Centre. The charity is fundraising $1.6 million to build a new 9,800 sq foot facility, which will help NONA serve over 700 children with special needs each year in the community.

“This recognition will go a long way to creating awareness about the need for a new facility in the North Okanagan to serve the growing number of children and youth with special needs and in particular those on the Autism spectrum," said NONA Executive Director, Helen Armstrong. "Nona’s appreciates all the support it has received from our community, which has helped to build the new clubhouse!”

The event will be hosted at Kal Tire Place, and Nahal says the decor will be unlike you've ever seen before.

"We will literally transform the venue into a Bollywood Scene," said Nahal.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Feb. 18th and can be purchased online at www.bollywoodbang.org or in person at the 27th Street Florist. Outfit sales will be at Lakers Clubhouse on March 18 & 19. Sponsors include TD Bank, Emco/Kohler, Central Hardware, Sunterra Custom Homes, Whitehouse Mortgage, Nolans Pharmasave, Johnstone Auto Group Sun FM and Hillside Winery.

For more information on NONA’s Build the Clubhouse Campaign visit www.nonacdc.com/clubhouse/