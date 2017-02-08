Dawn Marie Scott is one of the artists at the Courtyard Gallery, which is planning a poppy mural for Enderby.

Creativity could pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Enderby Artists Initiative wants to develop a poppy mural on the Royal Canadian Legion building.

“Courtyard Gallery’s project will help build a vibrant and healthy community with inclusive engagement of community members,” said Tania O’Donnell, with the initiative, in a letter to city council.

“Art cards will be printed for members of the community to colour, exhibit and share and everyone will be invited to the official opening of the mural, with a proposed date of Canada Day.”

The mural would be part of Enderby’s Canada 150 celebrations.

“The poppy art mural project will be a permanent reminder to the whole community of the importance of this,” said Virginia Halper, with the initiative.

“The poppy has been chosen because it is a symbol of remembrance and communities everywhere respect this image and understand its significance.”

The Enderby Artists Initiative has asked the city for $3,000 to produce the mural.

Coun. Roxanne Davyduke says council must consider the grant request as part of the 2017 budget process before a final decision is made.

“They did a great presentation on how the schools would be involved in the project but we have to look at all of the grant applications from the community,” she said.

Mayor Greg McCune also agrees the financial demands of the city must be reviewed but he favours a mural.

“It’s a nice idea and an opportunity to recognize the people who served on our behalf,” he said of veterans.

Other funding sources are also being sought by the Enderby Artists Initiative.