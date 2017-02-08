Grace Farrer of Langley was one of hundreds of kids who built their own additions to a LEGO Peace Garden as part of Family Day celebrations last year. This year, activities are planned for both Sunday and Monday throughout the Langleys.

There is too much action to pack into just one stat holiday, so Family Day activities in Langley will take place over the span of two days this year.

The action kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Langley Events Centre 7888 200 St., as C&D Logistics presents the third annual Fraser Valley Family Day taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the LEC Fieldhouse.

The day will feature appearances by BC Lion, Vancouver Stealth, Vancouver Giants, and Langley Rams players as well as retired CFLers.

Also included are face painting, balloon animals, music, obstacle courses, live stunts, and door prizes.

Admission is by donation with all proceeds going to a handful of benefiting charities.

City of Langley:

On Monday, Feb. 13, the City of Langley welcomes families to the Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Cres. from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The gymnasium will be filled with fun games and activities for all ages. Activities will include a bouncy zone, craft zone, games zone, and parent & tot zone. The event is free, with the financial support of the Province of British Columbia.

Township of Langley:

On Monday, Feb. 13, the Township of Langley will host a number of free or low-cost family-friendly activities at its recreation centres throughout the municipality.

Full listing available here.

Langley Centennial Museum:

Also on Monday, the Langley Centennial Museum in Fort Langley will offer a Family Day Scavenger Hunt.

The all-ages event will take place from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. at 9135 King St.

Visitors will look through the permanent History Gallery to find clues, learn about Langley’s past, enjoy a special treat, and participate in lots of great family-themed crafts.

Registration is required for this free program. Go to RecExpress.ca or call 604-532-3536 and cite program 495479

Museum of Flight:

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, the Canadian Museum of Flight at Langley Regional Airport will offer free admission (donations gladly accepted)

Visitors can have their photo taken in a Canadian Snowbird or Starfighter jet and take part in colouring and crafts

Museum tours will be offered and there will be “grilled cheese sammies” and gourmet hot chocolate available from Cheeses Crust food truck.

The museum is located in hangar #3, 3555 216 St.